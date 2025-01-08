Lok Adalat summons senior cop in plea against U-turns, roundabouts

“The police have implemented the roundabout system in front of the court without giving prior notice. The area has a hospital, theatre, GH, Railway Station, Police Commissionarate, District Collectorate, Taluk Office and the District police office and motorists find it difficult to negotiate the stretch,” he stated in the petition.

Also, he alleged that traffic signals installed across the city by spending lakhs of rupees, were put to disuse after the implementation of U-turn system.

Meanwhile, traffic police, with the guidance of the district Road Safety Committee, has begun work to construct a permanent roundabout combining the traffic islands in front of the Coimbatore Combined Court complex. The junction in front of the combined court complex has three traffic islands and connects four roads in the heart of the city.

To ease the traffic flow, the traffic police made it a combined roundabout a month ago and left for the trial run. After studying the hurdles, they have been making changes in the design.

Following the study they decided to build a permanent roundabout structure and begin the measuring process on Tuesday, according to G Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety wing) of the Coimbatore Division.