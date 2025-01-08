Madras HC expresses shock over “alarming” corruption in prisons; wants stringent action

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over prison officials swindling funds and committing irregularities by fudging documents, the Madras High Court on Wednesday wanted the state government to take stringent action, including suspension from service, against the officers and staff responsible for such illegalities.

“The prisoners (offenders) are sent to the prison, which also provides correctional services, for reformation. When the prison authorities commit an offence, it is worse than the offence committed by offenders (prisoners),” a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman observed while hearing a petition regarding non-payment of wages to a prisoner at the Puzhal Central Prison.

During an earlier hearing, the petitioner’s counsel brought to notice of the bench about the alleged irregularities committed by the authorities of the Madurai Central Prison and the swindling of the huge sum. Subsequently, the bench sought a report from the government.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted the status report on behalf of the Home Department, explaining the preliminary probe held by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), filing of FIR and initiation of disciplinary action against the officials who were found to have committed the fraud.

The Inspector of DVAC in Madurai also submitted a report on the progress made in the probe. Recording the reports, the bench noted that stationery worth Rs 1.64 crore was not supplied to government departments, and thereby, the prison authorities swindled the money.