Madras HC expresses shock over “alarming” corruption in prisons; wants stringent action

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over prison officials swindling funds and committing irregularities by fudging documents, the Madras High Court on Wednesday wanted the state government to take stringent action, including suspension from service, against the officers and staff responsible for such illegalities.
“The prisoners (offenders) are sent to the prison, which also provides correctional services, for reformation. When the prison authorities commit an offence, it is worse than the offence committed by offenders (prisoners),” a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman observed while hearing a petition regarding non-payment of wages to a prisoner at the Puzhal Central Prison.
During an earlier hearing, the petitioner’s counsel brought to notice of the bench about the alleged irregularities committed by the authorities of the Madurai Central Prison and the swindling of the huge sum. Subsequently, the bench sought a report from the government.
Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted the status report on behalf of the Home Department, explaining the preliminary probe held by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), filing of FIR and initiation of disciplinary action against the officials who were found to have committed the fraud.
The Inspector of DVAC in Madurai also submitted a report on the progress made in the probe. Recording the reports, the bench noted that stationery worth Rs 1.64 crore was not supplied to government departments, and thereby, the prison authorities swindled the money.
Moreover, 36.76 lakh meters of bandage cloth, worth Rs 4 crore approximately, was also not supplied by the authorities who have committed the irregularities in connivance with the private firms, the bench pointed out.
Describing the scale of swindling of money as “alarming”, the bench wanted the government to take stringent action including suspension from service against the authorities concerned.
Apart from taking criminal action against them, the court directed the DVAC to hold a ‘free and fair’ investigation to pin the officials who have caused loss to the exchequer. The AAG submitted that three officials - M Urmila, formerly superintendent of Madurai Central Prison, S Vasantha Kannan, jailer, and S Thiyagarajan, administrative officer - were transferred and cases were registered against them.
Ravindran also informed that the disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the Deputy Inspector of General (DIG) of Prisons, Madurai, for dereliction of duty, leading to huge revenue loss to the government and failure to supervise the subordinate officers.
He stated that charges were framed against 8 prison officials under rule 17 (b) of TN Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules for malpractice in purchasing raw materials and supplying finished products. Referring to cases involving police personnel, he submitted that 51 officers or personnel are facing criminal and corruption cases in Tamil Nadu while 17 officers of the TN Fire and Rescue Services department are under suspension for corrupt practices.