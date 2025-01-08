Make Melur a protected agri zone: Villagers

MADURAI: Thousands of people, including villagers and traders, took a 16-km-long march from Narasingampatti village, which is part of the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten Block in Melur, to the Head Post Office in Tallakulam in Madurai city to stage a protest demanding the union government entirely scrap the tungsten mining project.

The protesters also urged the state government to declare the Mullaiperiyar irrigation areas in Melur taluk as a protected agricultural zone in the current Assembly session to ensure that projects like tungsten mining cannot be implemented in the future.

Though the Madurai police denied permission for the rally and hundreds of police personnel were deployed along the route, the protesters reached the destination as planned and staged an agitation against the union government.

It may be noted that the Union Ministry of Mines on December 24 requested the Tamil Nadu government to keep the process of issuing the Letter of Intent (LoI) to the preferred bidder, Hindustan Zinc Limited, for mining of tungsten in Nayakkarpatti Tungsten Block in Madurai on hold.

