Primary school HM held for sexually assaulting two Class 11 boys near Srivilliputhur

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 41-year-old Primary School Headmaster was arrested under the Pocso Act on Tuesday for sexually assaulting two Class 11 male students near Srivilliputhur.

Sources said on December 26, some Class 11 boys from the Higher Secondary School in the locality thanked the Elementary School Headmaster for giving them cakes for Christmas.

Meanwhile, the HM asked one of the students to stay back in his room and asked others to leave. The HM then inquired about the student's family background and assured to help them financially. He then harassed the boy. Shocked by the HM's act, he ran out of the room. Similarly, the HM harassed another boy.

The affected boys then discussed the HM's behaviour with their friends. They later wrote a complaint letter and gave it to their PE teacher on January 3. The issue was taken to the notice of the Higher Secondary School HM, who brought it to the attention of the Chief Education Officer.

The District Child Protection Officer was alerted regarding the crime. The officials conducted an inquiry and complained to the All Women Police station in Srivilliputhur.

A case was registered against the teacher under Section 9 (f) r/w 10 of Pocso Act. The accused was arrested and later remanded to judicial custody.