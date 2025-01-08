TN Health minister allays concerns over HMPV, says it is a self-limiting, mild infection

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday conducted a review meeting along with Health Secretary Supriya Sahu and other health department officials, and allayed fears regarding the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). It is not a new virus, and is usually a self-limiting, mild infection, he said.

Two people, one in Chennai and another in Salem who tested positive for HMPV are stable, the minister told reporters. The patient in Salem has cancer and comorbidities like high blood pressure and diabetes. The patient in Chennai is a 45-year-old man, he added.

If people with fever, cough and cold go to doctors or laboratories and get tested, one out of 10 or 20 may be affected by HMPV, and it is not a new virus. Taking basic precautionary measures like wearing a face mask when going to crowded places and frequently washing hands with soap are advised, Subramanian said.