UGC draft norms limit states’ role in selecting university V-Cs, Says CM MK Stalin

CHENNAI: The draft regulations released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors (V-Cs) and faculty in higher education institutions, including universities, could pose a serious concern for the Tamil Nadu government which is already at loggerheads with the governor-chancellor over the inclusion of a UGC nominee on V-C search panels.

The draft – UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025 – proposes changes in the composition of committees formed to select V-Cs.

While the state government had so far taken the position that the UGC’s regulations are not binding until formally adopted by the state in the respective Acts governing the universities, the UGC, in the new regulation, has recommended stricter punitive measures including debarring of institution from offering degree programmes for violating the regulation.

As per the UGC draft, the V-C search panel will have three members — the governor-chancellor’s nominee, the UGC’s nominee, and the third member nominated by the apex body of the university like the senate or syndicate.

Currently, in Tamil Nadu state universities, the V-C search panels are formed as per the statutes of the respective universities. Most universities have a three-member panel of governor-chancellor’s nominee, a nominee of the senate and syndicate, and a nominee of the state government.