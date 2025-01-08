Uppilipalayam Junction on Avinashi road becomes blind spot, motorists call for traffic regulation

COIMBATORE: The Uppilipalayam Junction on Avinashi Road has become a blind spot after the U-turn was removed to facilitate construction of flyover in the stretch. Motorists say crossing the spot is a nightmare as there is no traffic signal or police presence to regulate vehicles.

Uppilipalayam Junction is the first four-corner junction in the city, which connects Avinashi Road with Aadis Street and Headquarters Road, which witness heavy volume of traffic throughout the day. The traffic signal was replaced by U-turn system last year. Subsequently, the U-turn had to be removed to facilitate construction of the elevated highway on Avinashi Road.

M Kumaresan, who works in a hardware shop in the area, said “Vehicles from Avinashi Road take a sharp right turn at the junction to enter Headquarters Road. It is easy for vehicles coming from Aadis Street to merge with oncoming traffic. However those coming from Headquarters Road to Aadis Street face a huge challenge. They should go against the flow of traffic, creating a serious risk of accidents, especially since the turn is a blind spot. There have been frequent face accidents in the junction. Before a major accident happens, police should regulate traffic at the junction and ensure safety.” Motorists too urge police either to deploy police personnel or establish a traffic signal at the junction.

In response, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), S Ashok Kumar said action will be taken to deploy police personnel at the junction.