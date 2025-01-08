Youth rescued after head gets stuck in stretcher for one hour following road accident

MAYILADUTHURAI: A youth whose head got stuck in a stretcher while he was being taken to hospital with injuries sustained in a road accident was freed after about an hour following an operation by a six-member team from the Mayiladuthurai fire and rescue services station on Monday night.

His friend, who also sustained injuries and was being ferried in the same ambulance, succumbed on Tuesday, sources said. Mohamed Sajith (19) and his friend Mohamed Riyam (19) were returning to Mayiladuthurai from Karaikal on Monday on a motorcycle when the latter lost control, causing both of them to fall on the road.

Both of them were drunk, sources said. Passers-by and the police helped the two into an ambulance. While nearing the Mayiladuthurai GH, the ambulance made an abrupt turn, causing Sajith to be thrown off and have his head stuck in the stretcher assembly on which Riyam lay.

Even as Sajith howled in pain, the hospital staff and others attempted to pull his head out. Later, a six-member team of Mayiladuthurai fire and rescue services personnel freed him after an hour, following which he was admitted to the TAEI ward for treatment.

Meanwhile, Riyam, who was referred to the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital, succumbed to his injuries around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, sources added.