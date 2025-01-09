800 special buses to be operated from Tiruppur, Erode for Pongal festival

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: TNSTC officials have decided to operate 800 special buses from Tiruppur and Erode starting January 10 to accommodate the Pongal rush. Based on this, Police Commissioner, S Rajendran also inspected the precautionary measures taken at the Tiruppur bus stand on Wednesday.

Tiruppur TNSTC department officials said that as Pongal begins on January 13 for four days with bhogi pongal, most people travel home using public transportation facilities, and 500 special buses were introduced to accommodate such passengers.

These buses will operate from Tiruppur central bus stand to Erode, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai districts from January 10 to 13. These buses will also operate from Tiruppur’s new bus stand to Karur, Trichy, Thanjavur, and Kumbakonam via Kovil Vazhi Bus Stand to Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Tirunelveli, Sengottai, Nagercoil and Tiruchendur.

Officials added, “Additional buses will be operated as per passenger demand. Officers have been assigned round-the-clock duty to monitor traffic at all bus stations.”

Meanwhile, around 300 special buses will be operating for Pongal in Erode.

Officials from TNSTC Erode, said, “Many out-of-district workers from Erode will go to their hometown during Pongal.

Because of this, special buses will be operating from January 10 to 14. Special buses will be operated from Erode to Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchendur, Rameshwaram, Tirunelveli, Trichy, Pazhani, Nagercoil, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Sathyamangalam, Mysore etc.”