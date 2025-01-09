Centralised kitchens to supply nutritious meals to over 7,000 students in hostels across Tamil Nadu

The department has now mapped 12 of the 18 hostels run by the BC, MBC, and Minorities Welfare department in Chennai along the same distribution route and will start delivering food to these hostels as well. For the remaining six hostels, the BC, MBC, and Minorities Welfare department will set up a new centralised kitchen.

Officials from the Adi Dravidar Welfare department stated that the initiative aims to standardise food quality and address any complaints of poor food quality in specific hostels.

Previously, the department allocated Rs 1,500 per college student and Rs 1,400 per school student for food, excluding salaries for cooks and other operational costs. Now, the department is spending approximately Rs 1,900 per student, inclusive of all charges.