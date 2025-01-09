Collector inspects red sand teri forests in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Collector K Elambahavath inspected red sand teri forests where the state government had proposed to set up two mineral separation plants. Recently, Tourism Minister R Rajendran announced to encourage tourism at the red sand deserts in the district.
Forest officials said the red sand desert or red sand dunes in Tiruchendur and Sathankulam is a unique geographical landscape confined to Thoothukudi. It is a dry and arid region but rich in Garnet, Ilmenite, Rutile, Zircon and other minerals.
Locals said donkeys are the only animals that help cross the red sand deserts, which adds to the high population of donkeys in the region. Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 9, 2023 announced the establishment of two mineral separation plants under a joint venture (JV) between Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited (TAMIN) and IREL (India) Limited, a Government of India undertaking to exploit the mineral resources of Kuthiraimozhi teri and Sathankulam teri, with advanced scientific technology and without causing environmental pollution at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore each in order to generate at least 4,000 jobs in the rural sector.
As per the G.O dated September 30, 2024, Collector K Elambahavath constituted a team of officials from Geology and Mining Department, Revenue Department, Survey Department and IREL to carry out field study on the coordinates provided by Atomic Mineral Directorate (AMD) for identification and demarcation at Kudiraimozhi and Sathankulam teri forests citing requests of Managing Director of TAMIN.
As per the data available, the Kuthiraimozhi teri is spread across 2,387.12 hectares while Sathankulam teri across 899.08 hectare in the Tiruchendurreserve forest. Officials said the demarcation of the teri forest for extraction of minerals is likely to be over. The works are yet to be concluded. Also, it is noteworthy to state that Tourism Minister R Rajendran recently announced the department's plans to promote tourism in the red sand deserts of Thoothukudi district.
The locals said that developing tourism on the red sand desert has good scope, and would help them make a livelihood. It would bring in tourists including foreigners to this place, said one Rajakanan of Sathankulam. When asked, the collector said that he visited the red sand landscape but it has no significance.