Collector inspects red sand teri forests in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Collector K Elambahavath inspected red sand teri forests where the state government had proposed to set up two mineral separation plants. Recently, Tourism Minister R Rajendran announced to encourage tourism at the red sand deserts in the district.

Forest officials said the red sand desert or red sand dunes in Tiruchendur and Sathankulam is a unique geographical landscape confined to Thoothukudi. It is a dry and arid region but rich in Garnet, Ilmenite, Rutile, Zircon and other minerals.

Locals said donkeys are the only animals that help cross the red sand deserts, which adds to the high population of donkeys in the region. Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 9, 2023 announced the establishment of two mineral separation plants under a joint venture (JV) between Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited (TAMIN) and IREL (India) Limited, a Government of India undertaking to exploit the mineral resources of Kuthiraimozhi teri and Sathankulam teri, with advanced scientific technology and without causing environmental pollution at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore each in order to generate at least 4,000 jobs in the rural sector.