EB may buy additional power from private firms to meet summer demand as Mettur plant remains shut

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) is likely to purchase additional power of around 1,000 MW to 1,500 MW from private players for the upcoming summer months.

The decision comes after the collapse of the coal bunker at the third unit of the Mettur Thermal Power Station (MTPS) on December 19 last year, halting power generation at the 210 MW unit. The construction of the new bunker is unlikely to be completed in time for summer, said official sources. MTPS has four units (4X210 MW) with a combined capacity of 840 MW.

A senior TNEB official told TNIE, “All thermal power plants are governed by the Industrial Act, requiring clearance from the state government’s industrial department. We anticipate receiving this clearance by the end of the month.” Following this, the board plans to prepare a DPR for the new coal bunker after clearing debris from site.

Tenders for construction will be floated after this.” Given the lengthy process, we doubt the work can be completed before the summer months, which begin in March. To meet the increased electricity demand during summer, the board may rely on private power producers as a temporary measure,” the official added.

Another official said the new coal bunker, with a height of 42 metres, will require specially designed steel capable of handling 500 tonnes of coal, sourced from North India, the procurement of which may also take time. The official said the state recorded its highest power demand of 20,840 MW on May 2, 2024. To meet summer requirements, TNEB procured 2,000 MW under short-term arrangements. “This year, the demand could cross 22,000 MW, and we may need to procure 1,000 MW to 1,500 MW more,” he said.

However, rising procurement costs remain a concern. “On Monday evening, the demand was 1,200 MW, but we managed to arrange only 600 MW at less than Rs 10 per unit. Left with no option, we had to buy 600 MW at Rs 20 per unit from imported coal and gas power plants,” he said.

