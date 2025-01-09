Heated debate in TN assembly over tungsten mining issue as DMK and AIADMK engage in blame game

CHENNAI: The state Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a heated debate once again on the tungsten mining issue, specifically regarding who supported the bill to amend the Mines and Minerals Act in Parliament, which granted powers to the Union government to auction critical minerals.

A call attention motion on the issue was brought by various parties in the Assembly on Wednesday, due to ongoing protests in Madurai district by large sections of people demanding the complete cancellation of the auction, although the project has already been put on hold following stiff opposition.

MLAs from many parties, including MDMK, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, CPM, PMK, and Congress, spoke. AIADMK MLA VV Rajan Chellappa spoke against the DMK government for failing to prevent the auction.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu accused the AIADMK of supporting the bill’s passage in Parliament, pointing out that AIADMK MP M Thambidurai spoke in favour of it.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu stated that AIADMK’s support for passing the amendment was the root cause of the issue. He further said that the DMK government consistently opposed the move to auction at every stage.