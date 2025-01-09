Lack of speed breakers, haphazard parking turn Tiruchy road a 'death trap' for commuters

TIRUCHY: The absence of speed breakers in the 700-metre-long stretch and the haphazard parking at the curves have reduced Anna Nagar Link Road along the Uyyakondan canal in the city into a death trap for many a road user, complain commuters.
They demand urgent measures to uphold public safety. A total of three accidents, including one in which a woman fatally fell down from a bus, alone have been reported in the road over the past four days. Recalling an accident he witnessed in the stretch on Monday, A Rajkumar, a regular user of the walking track on the road, said,
"Minor accidents like this are all too common in the evenings, especially when speeding vehicles try to overtake each other at the turn." "I've seen drivers get into arguments, accusing the other of causing chaos at the bend. It's a serious safety concern that needs to be addressed."
S Anand Kumar, a resident of the locality, said, “It's terrifying to even use the road. Youngsters treat it like a racing track. Speed breakers should have been installed long ago. How many more lives must be lost before action is taken?” Fingers are also pointed at the “haphazard” parking, particularly at the road curves, by walking track users.
"Bikes are often parked mindlessly at the curves. This reduces visibility and creates a bottleneck for vehicles, thereby increasing the risk of an accident," said H Rajadurai, a daily commuter. P Ayyarapan, a member of the district road safety council, stressed for stringent measures to curb reckless driving on the road.
"Regular monitoring of the CCTV cameras can help identify the offenders and in penalising them, serving as a deterrent," he said. "Additionally, the traffic police should collaborate with the city corporation to instal speed breakers and to put other safety measures in place.
Functional CCTV cameras are a must to ensure road safety." When contacted, a senior police official said, "We are aware of the issues and are considering heightening patrolling. Discussions on installing speed breakers are also on."