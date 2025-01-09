Lack of speed breakers, haphazard parking turn Tiruchy road a 'death trap' for commuters

TIRUCHY: The absence of speed breakers in the 700-metre-long stretch and the haphazard parking at the curves have reduced Anna Nagar Link Road along the Uyyakondan canal in the city into a death trap for many a road user, complain commuters.

They demand urgent measures to uphold public safety. A total of three accidents, including one in which a woman fatally fell down from a bus, alone have been reported in the road over the past four days. Recalling an accident he witnessed in the stretch on Monday, A Rajkumar, a regular user of the walking track on the road, said,