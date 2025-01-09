Nilgiris faces threat of forest fires and crop losses due to severe cold and frost

NILGIRIS: Forest managers are concerned about the sharp drop in temperature and the looming threat of forest fires in the Nilgiris district, particularly in Mukurthi National Park and Avalanche, where grasslands are drying up rapidly due to frost.

The night temperature dropped to 2°C in the last week of December. On January 4, it was recorded at 2.6°C, and it has not increased since then. S Balachandran, from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, told TNIE that the state recorded 27% more rainfall during both monsoon seasons this year.