No drainage system, ASTC Nagar residents live amid gut-wrenching odour for decades

DHARMAPURI: Residents of ASTC Nagar near Palacode bus depot in Muthugoundan Kottai have been distressed due to the lack of drainage in their area.

As these residents have been urging the town panchayat to provide drainage for decades, the situation has worsened over the past few months.

P Kavitha, a resident of ASTC Nagar told TNIE, “Everyday we live with a gut-wrenching smell, though drainages have not been built in our locality, the drain water from the town panchayat drains into our area.

During monsoon, this water reaches knee-deep, and other times we walk on sewage water. However, the situation has worsened last month due to rain, and our petitions to the panchayat office, BDO, or even revenue officials have gone unheard.”

G Krishnaveni, another resident of ASTC Nagar, said, “Our homes have become a hot spot for mosquitoes and due to this, every month we are forced to take our children to the hospital and spend thousands of rupees for treatment. Further, the town panchayat does not spray bleaching powder or spray any chemicals to control this.”

When TNIE tried contacting the officials of Palacode town panchayat, they were not reachable.