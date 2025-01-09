State moves SC against Madras HC ruling on Red Hills catchment area classification

Following the judgment, many people in the affected villages approached the relevant authorities for plot approvals. Many layouts have reportedly sprung up recently with the hope of receiving regularisation based on the High Court's verdict.

Official sources stated that the CMDA was not seeking to reserve the land for public purposes but intended to classify the zone as an agricultural use zone, with restrictions on changes in land use, in force since 1990. The landowners can continue their agricultural activities in the area, and there is no proposal to acquire such lands, the sources added.

They further stated that since the run-off from the catchment area directly flows into the Red Hills tank, any development in the area would adversely impact the quality and quantity of water in the tanks and increase the risk of flooding.