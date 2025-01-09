Steps underway to disburse Rs 1,000 to women within three months of application: Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday told the Assembly that the government is taking steps to provide Rs 1,000 under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam to as many women as possible subject to the norms fixed for the scheme.

Stating that all MLAs across the state have been receiving applications under the scheme, he said steps would be taken to disburse the assistance within three months of submitting applications.

The deputy CM said this responding to the queries raised by S Gandhirajan and ER Eswaran during the question hour. He said after the announcement of the scheme, 1.63 crore applications were received and of them, 1.06 crore applications (70%) were accepted in the first phase.

The scheme was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on September 15, 2023 in Kancheepuram. Later, when women who did not get the assistance filed appeals, around 9 lakh women were included in the scheme, additionally. Last month, 1.14 crore women received this amount.