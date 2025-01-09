Tangedco staff creats QR code-based payment for consumers in rural Tiruppur

COIMBATORE: A supervisor working in the Tiruppur circle of Tangedco Coimbatore has introduced Quick Response (QR) code based system to help consumers in rural areas to pay bills.
B Murugan, who works as revenue supervisor in the East Avinashi section, said he has affixed the QR code on the bill cards of over 5,000 consumers in the last three months after obtaining permission from his higher officers.
“There are around 30,000 connections in Town Avinashi, West Avinashi and East Avainshi section offices. Consumers from rural areas including Unjapalayam, Kuppandampalayam, and Naduvachary are not aware of online gateways and come to the East Avinashi office, which is located 15km away, to pay bills. Since most of them are casual labourers, they have to skip work to pay bills. Considering this, I came up with the QR code.”
He added “Since most of the consumers found it difficult to register in the online payment platforms, I obtained ‘Quick Pay’ link fromtnebnet.org, which is Tangedco’s official portal and converted it into a QR code. I then made QR code stickers printed and fixed them on the bill cards.” He has taught the consumers on the steps involved in making payment.
He clarified that the payment transaction happens on the official website, and money is sent directly to Tangedco and a receipt is generated which consumers can download.
A consumer in Pudhu Unjapalayam, D Moorthy, who is differently-abled, said “If I have to go to the section office, which is 15 km from the village to pay the bill, I have to spend Rs 60 for petrol for my vehicle. Besides, it takes half a day. Three months ago, Murugan pasted the QR code sticker on my card and explained how to use it.
Now, I am paying bills from my home easily. It saves me time and petrol expenses.” Like him, several other consumers welcomed this QR code and said they pay bills without any difficulties from their homes.
A senior officer from Tiruppur circle told TNIE consumers welcomed this move to QR code method on cards as it is easy to make payments. He said they have taken steps to reach Minnagam, which is Tangedco’s customer care service, through the code.