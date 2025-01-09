Tangedco staff creats QR code-based payment for consumers in rural Tiruppur

COIMBATORE: A supervisor working in the Tiruppur circle of Tangedco Coimbatore has introduced Quick Response (QR) code based system to help consumers in rural areas to pay bills.

B Murugan, who works as revenue supervisor in the East Avinashi section, said he has affixed the QR code on the bill cards of over 5,000 consumers in the last three months after obtaining permission from his higher officers.

“There are around 30,000 connections in Town Avinashi, West Avinashi and East Avainshi section offices. Consumers from rural areas including Unjapalayam, Kuppandampalayam, and Naduvachary are not aware of online gateways and come to the East Avinashi office, which is located 15km away, to pay bills. Since most of them are casual labourers, they have to skip work to pay bills. Considering this, I came up with the QR code.”