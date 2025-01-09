Three arrested for beating man to death over argument in Manali new town

CHENNAI: The Manali New Town police have arrested three men for allegedly beating to death another man over an argument at Napalayam on Wednesday morning. The arrested men, E Prasad alias Konai (25), S Akilan (25) and G Rajendra Kumar (48), were sent for judicial remand.

Around 9 am on Wednesday, the police found the body of the deceased man, S Vignesh (29). Inquiries revealed that as he was talking with the gang, an argument broke out between them after Vignesh made derogatory comments about Akilan’s sister. The trio then allegedly beat Vignesh to death.