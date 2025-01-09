Tamil Nadu

Three arrested for beating man to death over argument in Manali new town

The arrested men, E Prasad alias Konai (25), S Akilan (25) and G Rajendra Kumar (48), were sent for judicial remand.
Three arrested for beating man to death over argument in Manali new town
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The Manali New Town police have arrested three men for allegedly beating to death another man over an argument at Napalayam on Wednesday morning. The arrested men, E Prasad alias Konai (25), S Akilan (25) and G Rajendra Kumar (48), were sent for judicial remand.

Around 9 am on Wednesday, the police found the body of the deceased man, S Vignesh (29). Inquiries revealed that as he was talking with the gang, an argument broke out between them after Vignesh made derogatory comments about Akilan’s sister. The trio then allegedly beat Vignesh to death.

man beaten to death
three arrested
Manali new town

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com