TN Assembly adopts resolution demanding withdrawal of UGC draft regulations

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, urging the Union Ministry of Education to immediately withdraw the draft regulations released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) concerning the appointment of vice-chancellors in higher education institutions, including universities.

All political parties, except the BJP, supported the resolution. Even the BJP’s ally, the PMK, backed the Chief Minister’s move. However, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran staged a walkout, stating that the resolution was unacceptable.

He argued that the State government still had time to register its objections to the draft regulations. Meanwhile, the principal opposition party, the AIADMK, strongly opposed the UGC’s draft regulations and fully supported the resolution.

Presenting the resolution, the Chief Minister said, “The union government has been destroying the medical education dreams of students through NEET for the past many years, and Tamil Nadu has lost many lives, including Anitha. Every year, the NEET examination has been marred by impersonation, leakage of questions, inconsistencies in awarding marks, etc. Now, the union government has started destabilising universities, and according to the draft regulations of the UGC, the governor will decide the search committee for choosing the vice-chancellor for universities. Giving such powers will only end up destroying the universities. Already, there has been a difference of views between the governor and the Tamil Nadu government.”