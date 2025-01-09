TN Assembly adopts resolution demanding withdrawal of UGC draft regulations

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, urging the Union Ministry of Education to immediately withdraw the draft regulations released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) concerning the appointment of vice-chancellors in higher education institutions, including universities.
All political parties, except the BJP, supported the resolution. Even the BJP’s ally, the PMK, backed the Chief Minister’s move. However, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran staged a walkout, stating that the resolution was unacceptable.
He argued that the State government still had time to register its objections to the draft regulations. Meanwhile, the principal opposition party, the AIADMK, strongly opposed the UGC’s draft regulations and fully supported the resolution.
Presenting the resolution, the Chief Minister said, “The union government has been destroying the medical education dreams of students through NEET for the past many years, and Tamil Nadu has lost many lives, including Anitha. Every year, the NEET examination has been marred by impersonation, leakage of questions, inconsistencies in awarding marks, etc. Now, the union government has started destabilising universities, and according to the draft regulations of the UGC, the governor will decide the search committee for choosing the vice-chancellor for universities. Giving such powers will only end up destroying the universities. Already, there has been a difference of views between the governor and the Tamil Nadu government.”
The Chief Minister further emphasised that the draft UGC regulations were an attempt to seize control of universities established by the States using their economic resources.
“This is against the federal principle, and interfering with the rights of the States is belittling them. The powers relating to education should be vested with the State government. Only through this can the States impart education to all,” he said.
He also criticised the Union government for failing to fulfil its responsibilities in the education sector. “Those who stay in appointed positions for a few years and then leave cannot understand the basic sentiments of the people of a state,” Stalin remarked.
The Chief Minister warned that if the Union government does not reconsider its stance on the draft regulations, the Tamil Nadu government will approach the courts to safeguard the State’s rights in the education sector.