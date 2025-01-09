TN village celebrates meteoric rise of son to ISRO top job

KATTUVILAI (NAGARCOIL): For residents of Mela Kattuvilai, a village of around 100 families near Nagercoil, it was a day of jubilation as its illustrious son V Narayanan was named the next chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

The pride was palpable in the voices of his two brothers, whose education he had supported, teachers at the government schools he attended and relatives eagerly awaiting his next visit.

The second person from Kanniyakumari district after K Sivan who hails from Sarakkalvilai, just 6km away to be appointed chief of ISRO, Narayanan’s journey was far from smooth. Born the eldest son of C Vanniya Perumal, a Class 5 passout and farmer, and S Thangammal in 1964, Narayanan studied in Tamil medium up to Class 5 at the government primary school at Keezha Kattuvilai (1969-1974).

He attended the LMS higher secondary school at Zionpuram, 3km from his village for Class 6 to 10 (1974-1979) before completing his Diploma in Mechanical Engineering at Konam government polytechnic in Nagercoil. His younger brother V Gopalakrishnan, an executive engineer in the TWAD board in Nagercoil, recalls how Narayanan initially sacrificed his engineering dream for him.

“After his DME, my brother got a job through campus placement. In 1982, we both secured BE admission. He got a seat in the prestigious Anna University in Guindy but as our father could not financially support the education of both of us, my brother gave up his seat. He took the job in TI Cycles instead,” Gopalakrishnan shares.