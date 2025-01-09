Two die as car rams truck in Dharapuram

TIRUPPUR: Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a lorry and a car near Dharapuram in the district on Tuesday night. Another person was injured in the accident and is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The deceased were identified as Rajendran (40), from Alangiyam in Tiruppur and Shanmuga Pradeep (36), of Pazhani in Dindigul. Selvaraj, (40) from Alangiyam was injured.

Police said, “Rajendran ran a jewellery store at Alangiyam and Shanmuga Pradeep was a real estate tycoon. Selvaraj runs a bar on Dharapuram-Alangiyam road. The trio were friends and travelled to Pollachi in Coimbatore by car on Tuesday for business. The three were returning that night to Alangiyam, when the incident occurred.”

“While nearing Dhasarpatti village in Dharapuram, the car suddenly lost control and rammed into an oncoming lorry. The trio in the car were seriously injured. Dharapuram police rescued the trio and sent them to Udumalaipet GH for treatment.

However, both Rajendran and Shanmuga Pradeep died on the way. Selvaraj was taken to Udumalaipet GH and later referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore where he continues to receive treatment,” police added. Dharapuram police have registered a case and further investigation is on.