BJP man in Coimbatore booked for threatening beef sellers

Meanwhile, a video purportedly showing Subramani asking the couple to stop selling beef as a temple is located nearby was circulated widely. In the video, Subramani is seen saying the decision to ‘prevent beef sale’ was taken by the entire village and CPM councillor V Ramamoorthy too was aware of it. After the police filed a case against Subramani on Thursday evening, around 200 villagers blocked the road leading to Maniyakaranpalayam condemning the police action.

“The couple opened the shop after informing me, but the location they said was different. They have shifted the shop near the Mariamman temple which is owned by residents of nearby villages. Initially, the couple said they will sell only chicken soup, but they later started selling beef. There is no rule against beef stalls, but it was opposed by right-wing supporters only because the shop is located near a temple,” Ramamoorthy said.

While CPM and CPI functionaries petitioned the police commissioner seeking his intervention to uphold people’s food rights, V Palanisamy, the village headman, petitioned Thudiyalur police seeking action against the couple for offending public sentiments.

TN BJP chief K Annamalai told reporters in the airport that only a portion of the video was released and they have sought a thorough probe.