Caste clashes, death anniversaries of slain people were challenges to police, says Tirunelveli DIG

TIRUNELVELI: The southern districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi witnessed 176 murders in 2024, recording a slight declined from 179 in 2023, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Tirunelveli Range) Pa Moorthy here on Thursday.
A total of 204 cases were registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in these districts last year, he added.
Addressing media persons, Pa Moorthy said the police in his range had to handle caste clashes, retaliatory murders, attacks by the rowdies, and the celebration of anniversaries of 52 slain individuals. "The Tirunelveli range covering the four southern districts, functions with 22 police subdivisions, 145 law and order stations, 21 women police stations, and 12 traffic police stations. It has a total strength of 8,571 personnel, making it one of the largest police jurisdictions in the state. The police here have to handle the birth and death anniversaries of leaders such as Muthuramalinga Thevar, Immanuel Sekaran, Pulithevan, Alagumuthukon, and Veerapandiya Kattabomman. During these events, all available personnel were deployed to ensure peace and order. Festivals like the Vinayagar Chaturthi processions in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also required major police arrangements. The Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman Dasara festival and Thiruchendur Kandha Sashti festival, which see lakhs of devotees gathering on a single day, demanded the deployment of thousands of police personnel for security," he stated.
He added that over 2,477 police beats were conducted throughout the year to avoid caste-related issues, and caste-based clashes among students in schools and colleges also posed a challenge to the police.
"This range recorded several significant achievements in 2024. Notably, no dowry deaths were reported during the year. As many as 477 individuals were detained under the Goondas Act, and action was initiated against 4,305 individuals under preventive laws. 25 rowdies and 52 murder convicts received rigorous imprisonment from courts, while 61 individuals were convicted under the Pocso Act. Additionally, 316kg of ganja and 14,331kg of gutkha were seized. Over 7,731 surveillance cameras were installed at various locations to enhance crime prevention. Anti-drug awareness committees were formed in 268 colleges across the four districts," he added.
The DIG further outlined the goals for 2025, emphasising the prevention of caste-based murders and revenge killings. "Strict action will be taken against those inciting caste-based violence. Awareness programmes will be conducted in schools and colleges to discourage caste-based discrimination. Special teams will monitor pending cases involving caste-related violence, Pocso offenders, and rowdies to secure maximum convictions through courts. Efforts will also be intensified to strengthen security at courts and hospitals to prevent crimes in these premises. Border checkpoints will be reinforced to curb transportation of waste from neighbouring states, with strict legal actions planned against offenders, he added. The SPs of four districts were present.