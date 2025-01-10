Caste clashes, death anniversaries of slain people were challenges to police, says Tirunelveli DIG

TIRUNELVELI: The southern districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi witnessed 176 murders in 2024, recording a slight declined from 179 in 2023, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Tirunelveli Range) Pa Moorthy here on Thursday.

A total of 204 cases were registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in these districts last year, he added.

Addressing media persons, Pa Moorthy said the police in his range had to handle caste clashes, retaliatory murders, attacks by the rowdies, and the celebration of anniversaries of 52 slain individuals. "The Tirunelveli range covering the four southern districts, functions with 22 police subdivisions, 145 law and order stations, 21 women police stations, and 12 traffic police stations. It has a total strength of 8,571 personnel, making it one of the largest police jurisdictions in the state. The police here have to handle the birth and death anniversaries of leaders such as Muthuramalinga Thevar, Immanuel Sekaran, Pulithevan, Alagumuthukon, and Veerapandiya Kattabomman. During these events, all available personnel were deployed to ensure peace and order. Festivals like the Vinayagar Chaturthi processions in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also required major police arrangements. The Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman Dasara festival and Thiruchendur Kandha Sashti festival, which see lakhs of devotees gathering on a single day, demanded the deployment of thousands of police personnel for security," he stated.