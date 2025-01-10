CCMC fails to file a report on Vellalore dump yard, National Green Tribunal warns of penalty

COIMBATORE: During a hearing of a case against Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Thursday, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) slammed the civic body for its negligence and lack of responsibility, as it failed to submit reports related to Vellalore dumpyard as mandated.

With over 1,200 tonnes of garbage generated each day in all 100 wards of the five zones in the city, the civic body is struggling to dispose off fresh waste as well as legacy waste which has piled up at the dumpyard. As CCMC has not been taking measures to clear waste, KS Mohan, a social activist and Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee’s secretary filed a petition before NGT Southern Zone, seeking resolution.

In this context, the case was called for a hearing before the NGT on Thursday. In the previous hearing, the NGT had ordered CCMC to file an affidavit and necessary reports regarding the Vellalore dumpyard issue, before the following hearing. However, CCMC failed to comply with this order on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, KS Mohan said, “Neither did CCMC officials show up for the hearing, nor did they submit the affidavit and other documents. The NGT judges have ordered CCMC to submit the affidavit at the next hearing which will be held on February 5. The NGT has also warned CCMC of imposing a fine if they fail to submit the report.”

Earlier, the NGT had taken suo motu cognisance over the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Ukkadam in the city, which is opposed by the people based on an article carried by TNIE on December 5, 2023. The case was taken up for investigation on Thursday and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) submitted a detailed report on the issue, steps being taken to address it and plans of the CCMC to reduce foul odour. This case was adjourned to February 5.