CM Stalin introduces two Bills to ensure stringent punishment for crimes against women

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday introduced a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Bill, 1998 and the Bill to amend the Bharatiya Nyaya Anhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 in the State Assembly to ensure stringent penalties against the offenders who harass women.

According to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) bill, the penalty for harassment of women including digital and electronic is imprisonment of three years and a fine of Rs.10,000.

This penalty will go up after the amendment comes into force, on the first conviction - 5 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1 lakh, however, if the crime is committed subsequently, the imprisonment will extend to 10 years with a fine of Rs. 10 lakhs.

At present, for causing death by harassment, if the crime is committed with intention, the punishment will be up to a life sentence with a fine of Rs.50,000. If the crime is committed without the intention to cause death, the punishment will be imprisonment for up to 10 years with a fine of Rs.50,000. For negligence- the imprisonment will be up to 10 years with a fine of Rs.5,000.