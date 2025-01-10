CM Stalin introduces two Bills to ensure stringent punishment for crimes against women

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday introduced a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Bill, 1998 and the Bill to amend the Bharatiya Nyaya Anhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 in the State Assembly to ensure stringent penalties against the offenders who harass women.
According to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) bill, the penalty for harassment of women including digital and electronic is imprisonment of three years and a fine of Rs.10,000.
This penalty will go up after the amendment comes into force, on the first conviction - 5 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1 lakh, however, if the crime is committed subsequently, the imprisonment will extend to 10 years with a fine of Rs. 10 lakhs.
At present, for causing death by harassment, if the crime is committed with intention, the punishment will be up to a life sentence with a fine of Rs.50,000. If the crime is committed without the intention to cause death, the punishment will be imprisonment for up to 10 years with a fine of Rs.50,000. For negligence- the imprisonment will be up to 10 years with a fine of Rs.5,000.
Now, the above punishments have been made more stringent. The punishment for causing death by harassment will be a life sentence with a fine of Rs 2 lakh if death is caused with intention. If the death is caused without intention, the punishment will be 15 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2 lakh. For negligence, there will be 15 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 1 lakh.
“The punishment for criminals who indulge in such heinous crimes should remain a deterrent for those who tend to commit such crimes in future. Though punishment for crimes against women has been denied under the Bharathiya Nyaya Samhita and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1996, this government feels that there is a need for making these punishments more stringent and hence the two amendment Bills. The CM also requested all members to extend their approval,” the CM said while briefing the House about the importance of these Bills.
“The DMK government has been formulating many schemes for the uplift of women. This government has been working for the social-political and economic uplift of women and through these measures, the contributions of women to society have been increased and Tamil Nadu remains a safe State for women. Also, Tamil Nadu is a State where the highest number of women are employed. Besides, the government has been ensuring punishments for those who commit crimes against women,” the CM added.
Stalin also recalled that his government had been putting down crimes against women with an iron hand. This government has ensured the filing of chargesheets in 86% of cases regarding crimes against women. The government has conducted 2.39 lakh awareness programmes in schools, colleges, and public places about the safety of women. The death sentence was ensured for a person who pushed a woman - Sathya on the railway track to death within a short period. Sexual assault against women is an unpardonable crime.
The Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998 said "The Tamil Nadu government has created a safe environment for women in the State and it has led to empowerment of women. About 41% of women working in factories across India are employed in this State. Further, the State has a high female enrolment in both schools and colleges."
The Bill also said to prevent eve-teasing in public places, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Eve-teasing Act, 1998 was enacted and later it was renamed as the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998. More than two decades have passed since the enactment of the said Act.
"Nowadays, harassment of women through digital and electronic means is rampant. Hence, there is an urgent need to amend the said Act to bring different types of harassment inflicted on women including those through digital and electronic means also within the ambit of the said Act. There is also an urgent need to enhance the punishments for harassment of women so that such deplorable acts will be curtailed and the perpetrators will face severe punishment for their crimes," the Bill explained.