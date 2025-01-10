CM Stalin starts Pongal hamper rollout, no-cash a dampener

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday launched the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to eligible ration card holders across the state at a fair-price shop in Saidapet.

The hamper included 1 kg raw rice, 1 kg sugar and a sugarcane along with a saree and a dhoti. The government had allocated Rs 249.76 crore for distributing the hampers to 2.2 crore rice ration cardholders in the state.

However, many beneficiaries TNIE spoke to in Chennai expressed disappointment that the cash gift of Rs 1,000 was missing this year. For over a decade, the state government has included cash gifts along with Pongal hampers, except in a few years such as 2017, 2018 and 2022.

The initiative, which began in 2014, with Rs 100, increased to Rs 1,000 in 2019 and Rs 2,500 in 2021. In January 2022, the DMK government did not include a cash component, as the second instalment of cash assistance for Covid-19 of Rs 2,000 out of a total of Rs 4,000 was distributed to cardholders in November 2021.

Instead, the government distributed hampers containing 16 grocery items worth Rs 1,400. About 99.3% of the total eligible cardholders have received cash and Pongal gifts in the past.

When TNIE visited the ration shops, most shops did not witness large crowds on day one. Police personnel deployed for crowd management left the premises after 12 pm, as only a few people were present. The gifts were distributed to cardholders after biometric authentication.