Construction of Centre of Excellence for Pediatrics at GRH Madurai delayed due to lack of funds

MADURAI: The construction of the Centre of Excellence for Pediatrics at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) premises has been delayed due to the lack of fund allocation from the health department (Chennai), said health officials. At present, the construction of only three floors have been completed, and the remaining four floors will be completed following the allocation of funds.

According to sources, with the rising number of pediatric patients at the GRH facility, several proposals were sent to the authorities concerned seeking to increase the number of beds. Accordingly, a total fund of Rs 100 crore was charted out to construct the new facility in GRH premises, and Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the construction of the Centre of Excellence for Pediatrics during the budget session on April 25, 2023. Further, Rs 20 crore was sanctioned and allocated as the first installment.

Speaking to TNIE, GRH (Madurai) Dean Dr L Arul Sundareshkumar said there is an ever-increasing number of pediatric cases. "The lack of infrastructure at the Institute of Child Health and Research Centre in Madurai, constructed 35 years ago, has caused hindrance in offering medical treatment to the children from southern Tamil Nadu. Hence, there has been a long-pending demand for more beds, he said.

The dean further said the construction of the ground floor and two floors have been completed using the sanctioned Rs 20 crore. "However, we are yet to receive funds for carrying out the remaining work. As the second installment is vital, the work is currently getting delayed. As the two floors cannot be immediately allowed for treatment purposes, we have to wait. We expect the funds will be allocated in the Assembly session, and the work will start soon after."