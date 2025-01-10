ED says sleuths seized Rs 2.74 crore from Kingston Engineering College in Vellore

CHENNAI: The ED on Thursday informed the Madras HC that it had seized Rs 2.74 crore cash and hard disks of two computer servers that reportedly contained information related to financial accounts from Kingston Engineering College in Vellore, run by DMK MP Kathir Anand, son of DMK general secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

Alleging that the college authorities were non-cooperative during the search, ED said the petition moved by the college for de-sealing the server rooms had become infructuous since the room was de-sealed on Tuesday morning.

The agency made the submission when a petition by the college to de-seal the server rooms came up for hearing before the division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman.

The bench refused the petitioner’s request to direct the ED to provide the copy of contents of the two servers seized from the college. However, the bench said the petitioner can approach the ED if it wanted to get access to any of the data contained in the seized servers.