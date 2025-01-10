Entry pass mandatory for visitors at Bharathiar University

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University has introduced an entry pass system and several measures as part of its efforts to strengthen security on the campus in the aftermath of the Anna University sexual assault incident.

Visitors must fill out a form in the security office located at the entrance mentioning details such as name, address, mobile number, purpose of visit, person they intend to meet, time of arrival, and time of departure and sign in a register. In particular, visitors must obtain the signature of the person they had met on the entry pass and submit it at the gate before leaving. The university has two entrances.

Registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan told TNIE the measures were implemented on Monday as per the directions of the Department of Higher Education. She added that outsiders would not be allowed into the campus after 6 pm.

“The entry pass is only for visitors. Students and staff must produce their identity cards at the entrance. We have issued passes to temporary staff and casual labourers working to enter campus. Also, passes for vehicles have been given to teaching and non-teaching staff. The vehicles will be allowed only if they show the pass to security personnel,” she explained.

Further, she said if students have to stay on campus beyond 5 pm for academic purposes, they must get a permission letter from their Head of Department.

Elaborating further on the security measures, Rupa said, “A help desk has been established and all committees are to ensure students’ safety are active. Around 330 CCTV cameras are installed in and around the campus. We are enhancing their capabilities by adding features such as 360-degree views, automatic image capture, etc. We plan to install two watch towers behind the university to monitor animal movement.”

Association of University Teachers vice president P Thirunavukkarasu said the measures will restrict entry of unwanted people into the campus and ensure safety.

When contacted, a student from Bharathiar University told TNIE that students utilising the lab will be present on campus beyond 5 pm.

“With this new restriction, we now have to seek permission from our head of the department to continue working in the lab after hours. Obtaining permission daily will present practical challenges for us. Despite this, I welcome this move, as it prioritises the safety of students.”