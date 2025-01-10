Experts from CWPRS Pune, IIT-Madras inspect Siruvani dam leak

COIMBATORE: After water was found leaking from the Siruvani dam in September last year, experts inspected it on Wednesday.

Five teams comprising officials from Pune Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Tamil Nadu Water Supply & Drainage (TWAD) Board, IIT Madras, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and Kerala state government’s water resources department held a joint inspection of the dam, which is a major drinking water source for the district. Sources said the team would prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to carry out repairs.

The Siruvani dam can store 50 feet of water, but the Kerala water resource and irrigation department, which maintains it, does not allow water to exceed 45 feet considering dam safety. Lowering the water level by 5 ft, results in a shortage of 122.05 MCFT of water, which is 19% of total storage, sources said. In September 2024, the CCMC paid a fee of Rs 17.5 lakh to the CWPRS to inspect the dam and prepare a DPR to address issues. On Wednesday, CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran led the inspection team. The members held inquiries with the Kerala irrigation department about the water level, storage and discharge details. Also, they inspected the tunnel of the dam from where water is leaking.

Sources said that the Pune CWPRS team analysed the leakage and will be submitting a DPR soon. The CCMC will send it to the Tamil Nadu government for approval and funds. The Kerala Water Resources Department will be carrying out the repairs.