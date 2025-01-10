Five vehicles carrying food waste from Kerala seized in Kanniyakumari, nine arrested

KANNIYAKUMARI: A strike force team under the Kanniyakumari district Superintendent of Police R Stalin seized five vehicles laden with food wastes from Kerala, within the Arumanai police limits, here on Thursday. Nine persons have been arrested and a case has been registered against the drivers and owners of the vehicles.

According to sources, police surveillance has been strengthened in areas sharing borders with Kerala, after SP Stalin assumed office recently. The seized vehicles, en route to Kanniyakumari from Kerala, were spotted by the strike force on Thursday morning. The food wastes were being transported to pig farms in Kulasekaram, Suchindram and other areas, sources added.

The accused persons were identified as Kanagaraj (55) from Chitharal, Ayyappan (33) and Darshan (23) from Rathinapuram, Viju (29) from Aramannam, Syndo (25) and Dinesh Kumar (29) from Thiruvananthapuram, Sahul Hameed (63) from Kadayal and Haral (30) from Assam, and Sinu (24) from Thiruvananthapuram. The seized vehicles were handed over to the Arumanai police.

Meanwhile, the Kanniyakumari police stated that the action would intensified against vehicles transporting wastes from Kerala to the district.