Over 7,096 students benefit from Tamil Pudhalvan scheme in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Over 7,096 students from financially weaker sections of the society benefited from the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme in Dindigul, said Collector MN Poongodi in an official press release. Numerous students within the district from families led by single parents benefitted from this.

Speaking to TNIE, R Ranjith, a student said, "I am from a poor family in Chinnalapatti. My father Ramachandran was a small trader. In June 2022, he collapsed and died on the road near Erode. I decided to work part-time to support my family, but soon I decided not to study further. However, some friends and relatives suggested the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, which helped me study B.Com at Attoor Cooperative Government College."

Another beneficiary K Arun Kumar said, "Both my parents Murugesan and Selvi are construction labourers, which is not a stable source of income. Soon, I decided to drop out and not study further. After pressure from friends, I joined the Oddanchatram Government Technical Institute and my friends directed me to the scheme. Though the money was meagre, I am able to buy testers, radiator and use it for stitching my uniform."

According to an official release from the district collector, over 7,096 students from 75 educational institutions, including 10 engineering colleges, 22 government arts and science colleges, 18 ITI polytechnic colleges benefitted from the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, which was launched in August 2024.