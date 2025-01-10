Parties slam NTK chief Seeman, say Periyar was ahead of his times on women’s issues

TIRUCHY: Members of the Dravidar Kazhagam filed complaints in several police stations in Tiruchy and Ariyalur on Thursday even as the unsubstantiated remarks of NTK chief coordinator Seeman that belittled Periyar’s feminist ideas drew flak from various quarters.
In a press conference held at Vadalur in Cuddalore district on Wednesday, Seeman mentioned an abhorrent quote regarding feminism and attributed that to Periyar. In a response to this, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam’s leader K Ramakrishnan said he would be going to Seeman’s house on Thursday seeking evidence for what the latter quoted.
Accordingly, Ramakrishnan and members of his movement assembled to go to Seeman’s house in Chennai but they were held by the police. When reporters asked about the evidence during a press conference held in Puducherry, Seeman did not provide any proof to substantiate his remarks.
Meanwhile, members of Dravidar Kazhagam filed police complaints at various places including at Vadalur where Seeman made the remarks. Vadalur police booked Seeman under two sections of BNS, 192 and 353/2. Seeman’s remarks also flooded social media platforms, causing a flurry of arguments.
K Sinthanaiselvan, a DK functionary from Ariyalur district, said, “Among the intellectuals and those who read books, Seeman’s speeches will not hold any water. But he is deliberately doing this targeting the younger generations that are yet to develop a reading habit and are trapped in the digital world.”
He added, “When someone said Periyar was critical of Tamil language, we won’t deny that but would try to explain why that was. Because Periyar indeed criticised Tamil with a view to modernise and develop it. However, what Seeman attributed to Periyar was not spoken or written by him anywhere. That’s why we charge it as defamation.”
CPM leader U Vasuki said “When it comes to women’s rights, Periyar was very ahead of his times. All his ideas were aimed at upholding the self-respect of women.”
Questioning Seeman’s credentials to talk about feminism she said, “His speeches are steeped in blatant patriarchy. He often uses the words ‘Aanmagan’ in his speeches.”
A Sasirekha, spokesperson of AIADMK, said, “Periyar advocated for widow remarriage, women’s financial independence and he always wanted to take women’s empowerment to the next level.” TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai issued a statement against Seeman’s remarks.
Multiple cases booked against NTK chief
Cuddalore: NTK chief coordinator Seeman has been booked by Vadalur police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against social reformer Thanthai Periyar during a party meeting. The case was registered on Thursday based on a complaint from Dravidar Kazhagam Cuddalore district president Dhandabani.
Police sources said Seeman was booked under the BNS section 192 which deals with the act of intentionally or wantonly provoking someone to incite a riot, and section 353 (2), which deals with the publication or circulation of statements that promote enmity, hatred, or ill will between communities. Two cases were also filed against Seeman in Madurai on Thursday.