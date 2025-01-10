Parties slam NTK chief Seeman, say Periyar was ahead of his times on women’s issues

TIRUCHY: Members of the Dravidar Kazhagam filed complaints in several police stations in Tiruchy and Ariyalur on Thursday even as the unsubstantiated remarks of NTK chief coordinator Seeman that belittled Periyar’s feminist ideas drew flak from various quarters.

In a press conference held at Vadalur in Cuddalore district on Wednesday, Seeman mentioned an abhorrent quote regarding feminism and attributed that to Periyar. In a response to this, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam’s leader K Ramakrishnan said he would be going to Seeman’s house on Thursday seeking evidence for what the latter quoted.

Accordingly, Ramakrishnan and members of his movement assembled to go to Seeman’s house in Chennai but they were held by the police. When reporters asked about the evidence during a press conference held in Puducherry, Seeman did not provide any proof to substantiate his remarks.

Meanwhile, members of Dravidar Kazhagam filed police complaints at various places including at Vadalur where Seeman made the remarks. Vadalur police booked Seeman under two sections of BNS, 192 and 353/2. Seeman’s remarks also flooded social media platforms, causing a flurry of arguments.

K Sinthanaiselvan, a DK functionary from Ariyalur district, said, “Among the intellectuals and those who read books, Seeman’s speeches will not hold any water. But he is deliberately doing this targeting the younger generations that are yet to develop a reading habit and are trapped in the digital world.”

He added, “When someone said Periyar was critical of Tamil language, we won’t deny that but would try to explain why that was. Because Periyar indeed criticised Tamil with a view to modernise and develop it. However, what Seeman attributed to Periyar was not spoken or written by him anywhere. That’s why we charge it as defamation.”