Photographer’s drone helps TN farmer catch men fleeing in burglary bid

CHENNAI: A drone from a local photo studio helped a Madurantakam farmer track down two men who attempted burglary at his house when he was away.

According to Madurantakam police, P Suriya, a farmer returned home to find two men rummaging through his house. The suspects, Sanjay (22) of Madipakkam and Johnson (20) of Zamin Pallavaram, were assisted by two others keeping watch on a motorbike outside.

Alerted on Suriya’s arrival, the two burglars who were inside the house attempted escape and jumped into a nearby lake. Suriya with the help of locals, borrowed a drone from a nearby photo studio to locate the duo. Footage from the drone revealed the men standing still among vegetation in the middle of the lake.

Guided by the drone, six locals entered the water and managed to reach the suspects, dragging them out. The two were handed over to the police. Investigations revealed the suspects had stolen a bike in Chennai before travelling to Madurantakam to commit this burglary. Authorities are searching for the other two individuals involved in the attempted robbery.