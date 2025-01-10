Pudukkottai cashew industry 'wilts' as profit, production dip

PUDUKKOTTAI: The once-flourishing cashew trade in Pudukkottai district, particularly in regions like Gandarvakottai and Adhanakottai, is struggling due to low profit margin and lower production.

Cashew nut processors here procure raw cashew nuts, either freshly harvested or bought in bulk from traders, and begin the meticulous process of roasting, shelling, peeling and extracting the kernels.

These kernels are then packaged in various sizes, ranging from 50 grams to 1 kilogram, and sold to passing travellers, while the roadside sales primarily attract tourists. Even as middlemen and a lack of direct market access have eaten into the margins of farmers and sellers, the price of raw nuts has surged, with an 80 kg bag now costing between Rs 13,000 and Rs 15,000 though it was sold for 10,000 last January. After roasting and shelling, shopkeepers like K Sithal from Adhanakottai are left with only 16 to 20 kg of kernels.

"Though we sell the nuts for Rs 1,000 per kg, the returns barely cover costs as the labour charge of removing the roasted shells has risen from Rs 100 to Rs 200. Our primary customers are tourists and motorists but this is not a reliable income source," he says. For small-scale traders, bulk purchasing could be a game-changer.

"Buying over 1,000 kg of cashew nuts at a time would improve profits, but we lack the financial resources," says S Bhakiyalakshmi, another shopkeeper. Despite giving petitions to the district administration for financial assistance over the past two decades, no support has been forthcoming. Adding to the issue is the growing reliance on imports. Jayalakshmi, a research scholar, highlighted the large-scale import of cashew nuts from Africa, which has gained popularity due to their larger size and superior taste.