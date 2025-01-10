Sri Lankan Navy arrests 10 fishers from TN, Puducherry for crossing IMBL

NAGAPATTINAM: Ten fishermen from Puducherry’s Karaikal and TN were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy on Wednesday night for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in the island nation’s waters.

The mechanised boat in which the crew went for fishing is registered in the name of P Selvamani from Keezhakasakudimedu in Karaikal, said sources.

The crew included three from Vanagiri, one from Perumalpettai and one from Vellakoil in Mayiladuthurai district; one from Samanthanpettai in Nagapattinam district; and two from Keezhakasakudimedu and two from Karaikalmedu in Karaikal.

Sources said the fishermen ventured into sea from the Karaikal on Tuesday. They were fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai (Point Calimere) on Wednesday evening when a group of personnel from Lanka’s northern naval command allegedly captured Selvamani’s boat.

The fishermen were then led to the Kankesanthurai harbour and were handed to officials with the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DFAR) of Sri Lanka.

Stalin, Rangasamy write to centre

CM MK Stalin and his Puducherry counterpart N Rangasamy have written to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging him to take steps to secure the release of the fishermen.

Stalin said as of now, 102 fishermen and 210 fishing boats from TN are under the custody of Lanka. “I request you to initiate diplomatic efforts to secure the release of the fishermen along with their boats,” he wrote in his letter.