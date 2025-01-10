TN govt will never allow tungsten mining in Melur, says Minister P Moorthy

MADURAI: The state government will never allow the implementation of the tungsten mining project at Melur in Madurai, and there is no need for the residents to panic over the project, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy here on Thursday.

The minister, along with District Collector MS Sangeetha, SP BK Arvind and other officials, met with the residents of A. Vallalapatti, Arittapatti and Narasingampatti villages in Melur on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Moorthy reiterated the state government's stance and said there are numerous difficulties in declaring Melur as a protected agricultural zone.

Commenting on the five cases booked against the 5,000 people who took part in the anti-tungsten rally on Tuesday, the minister said the police needed to register cases when someone blocks roads or creates public nuisance. He further urged the villagers to appeal to Chief Minister MK Stalin to withdraw the cases.

Speaking to TNIE, Kambur C Selvaraj, coordinator of the movement against tungsten mining, said they will continue their protest until the union government cancels the project.