Vaikunta Ekadasi festival: 600 sanitation workers on round-the-clock duty in Srirangam

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy corporation on Thursday deployed about 200 additional sanitation workers for special duty in Srirangam in view of the expected influx of pilgrims during the 'paramapada vaasal' (heaven's gate) opening ceremony at the Ranganathaswamy temple on Friday morning as part of the ongoing Vaikunda Ekadasi festival.

Senior officials said that the sanitation team will be working round the clock on a shift basis in Srirangam on Thursday and Friday. Since the main event of Ekadasi is early morning on Friday, some pilgrims started camping at various locations in Srirangam from Thursday itself. Considering this the corporation has fixed additional lights at several public places. Sources said over 600 sanitation workers would be on duty in Srirangam on Friday.

"We have already installed mobile toilets at most streets. We have also set up drinking water facility in about 50 locations. Our team will conduct inspections at various hours to ensure that the pilgrims don't face any inconvenience. During such inspections they will check the sanitation works, drinking water availability and the cleanliness of toilets," a senior corporation official said. As pilgrims were expected to camp even on the streets in Srirangam, the corporation team also undertook fogging operation at various hours on Thursday.

The corporation has also deputed a medical team in Srirangam. "The team will be able to provide preliminary medical assistance. If there is a need for more medical attention, they will immediately shift the patient to the Srirangam GH or Tiruchy GH. Our control unit in the main office will monitor all the activities," an official explained. "We are prepared for handling medical and other emergencies. Our inspection team will also take feedback from the pilgrims. If some issue needs the attention of the police, our team will immediately alert them," an official said.