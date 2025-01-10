Villagers in TN's Katchaikatti choke on dust of 15 stone quarries

MADURAI: Villagers of Katchaikatti panchayat petitioned that they faced health issues and mental distress due to air and noise pollution. When the TNIE visited the village, it was noted that over 15 stone quarries have been functioning here for the last 22 years. Villagers demanded Collector MS Sangeetha to visit them under the Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril scheme.

Katchaikatti panchayat in Vadipatti taluk is 46 km away from Madurai district. It includes the revenue villages of Katchaikatti, Ramayanpatti, Chokkalingapuram, Andipatti, Viralipatti, Poochiyampatti, Chemminipatti, Kutaladampatti, and Kondayampatti. All these villages are agriculturally fertile lands.

For the last 22 years, quarries have been functioning in the panchayat creating noise and air pollution. Villagers keep on petitioning the Collector, Chief Minister’s Cell, and even the President of India, but all in vain.

Speaking to TNIE, a villager and an environmental activist Gnanasekar said that heavy vehicles carrying boulders and gravel ply across the village. The dust from vehicle movement and the crusher plant constantly creates eye irritation and even leaves a layer on the face. People struggle with facing respiratory issues, skin diseases and renal function disease, he alleged.