Villagers in TN's Katchaikatti choke on dust of 15 stone quarries

MADURAI: Villagers of Katchaikatti panchayat petitioned that they faced health issues and mental distress due to air and noise pollution. When the TNIE visited the village, it was noted that over 15 stone quarries have been functioning here for the last 22 years. Villagers demanded Collector MS Sangeetha to visit them under the Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril scheme.
Katchaikatti panchayat in Vadipatti taluk is 46 km away from Madurai district. It includes the revenue villages of Katchaikatti, Ramayanpatti, Chokkalingapuram, Andipatti, Viralipatti, Poochiyampatti, Chemminipatti, Kutaladampatti, and Kondayampatti. All these villages are agriculturally fertile lands.
For the last 22 years, quarries have been functioning in the panchayat creating noise and air pollution. Villagers keep on petitioning the Collector, Chief Minister’s Cell, and even the President of India, but all in vain.
Speaking to TNIE, a villager and an environmental activist Gnanasekar said that heavy vehicles carrying boulders and gravel ply across the village. The dust from vehicle movement and the crusher plant constantly creates eye irritation and even leaves a layer on the face. People struggle with facing respiratory issues, skin diseases and renal function disease, he alleged.
He further said, “Houses are located at a distance of 300 m from the quarries and 50 m from the water stream, which is against the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959."
“As per rules, quarry owners have to create a separate pathway for carrying stones from quarries. However, quarry owners have converted the stream into a pathway, overtank or borewell located within 500 m of quarries," he pointed out.
Another resident, Mohanapriya said that she came to the village after marriage. “The quarries have contaminated ground and surface water. Skin allergies are common among villagers.”
"As quarries function even at night, heavy vehicles ply without following any safety norms, creating mental distress, air and noise pollution. The collector must visit and stay in our village for a day to know our plight. There are two abandoned quarries and often people, wild boar, cattle and dogs have gotten lost here,” she added.
S Narayanan working as a PE teacher in a private school said that eight months ago his brother allegedly died of kidney failure. Also, one Rajini Pandi (43) and Selvam (30) also died of similar reasons, he alleged.
"Due to explosives used in quarries, the vibrations leads to cracks in the houses. Men are allegedly facing infertility problems. Hens hatching chicks had reduced drastically. There is a need to stop giving permissions to quarries further," Narayanan said.
TNIE spoke to Deputy Director of Geology and Mining Gurusamy regarding actions taken by his department following the petitions.
“The department and revenue inspected the village recently. Survey department refused to measure the depth of the quarries in order to know whether violations have occurred. Hence, drone surveys were held by a government-authorised agency. We are awaiting report for taking further course of action,” he said.