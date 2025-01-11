1.5 lakh devotees attend Srirangam temple's paramapada vaasal opening

TIRUCHY: About 1.5 lakh devotees descended on the Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam of the district to witness the ceremonial procession of Lord Namperumal through the ‘paramapada vaasal’ or ‘sorgavaasal’ gate as part of the ongoing Vaikunta Ekadasi festival in the early hours of Friday.

Marking the first day of the ‘raa pathu’ rituals of the 22-day-long festival, the opening of the ‘paramapada vaasal’ saw the deity clad in a gem-studded armour, Pandiyan crown and ‘kili maalai’ leaving the sanctum sanctorum and passing through the ‘heaven's gate’ during the auspicious Dhanu Lagna around 5.15 am. As the deity passed through, devotees chanted, “Renga, Renga”. Later, the deity blessed a public darshan at the ‘Aayiram kaal mandapam’ (thousand pillar hall).

K Arjun of Chennai, who said he has been attending the event for the past many years, added, "Each year brings with it a unique experience. It fills my heart with happiness and hope."