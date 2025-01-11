57 per cent of two-wheeler accidents fatal, says Puducherry traffic police's 2024 report

PUDUCHERRY: With 57 per cent of fatalities being two-wheeler riders, the UT is all set to enforce the compulsory wearing of helmets while riding two-wheelers from January 12.

According to a Road Safety report released by Traffic police at a Mega Helmet rally participated by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Friday, accidents in Puducherry have increased by 8.4 per cent in 2024, rising from 1,333 in 2023 to 1,445 in 2024. However, fatalities saw a 6.9 per cent decline, attributed to sustained efforts by the Traffic Police and other stakeholders.

In 2023, there were 232 fatal accidents, while 2024 recorded 216. Among the fatalities, two-wheeler riders accounted for 60 per cent in 2023 and 57 per cent in 2024.

In 2024, 456 individuals suffered grievous injuries, and 718 sustained simple injuries, compared to 421 and 646, respectively, in 2023. The number of traffic violations surged by 66 per cent, with 2,27,175 challans issued in 2024 compared to 1,36,622 in 2023.

While helmet compliance has improved, overspeeding declined marginally; but the usage of mobile phones while driving and wrong side driving has increased, said the report.