57 per cent of two-wheeler accidents fatal, says Puducherry traffic police's 2024 report

PUDUCHERRY: With 57 per cent of fatalities being two-wheeler riders, the UT is all set to enforce the compulsory wearing of helmets while riding two-wheelers from January 12.
According to a Road Safety report released by Traffic police at a Mega Helmet rally participated by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Friday, accidents in Puducherry have increased by 8.4 per cent in 2024, rising from 1,333 in 2023 to 1,445 in 2024. However, fatalities saw a 6.9 per cent decline, attributed to sustained efforts by the Traffic Police and other stakeholders.
In 2023, there were 232 fatal accidents, while 2024 recorded 216. Among the fatalities, two-wheeler riders accounted for 60 per cent in 2023 and 57 per cent in 2024.
In 2024, 456 individuals suffered grievous injuries, and 718 sustained simple injuries, compared to 421 and 646, respectively, in 2023. The number of traffic violations surged by 66 per cent, with 2,27,175 challans issued in 2024 compared to 1,36,622 in 2023.
While helmet compliance has improved, overspeeding declined marginally; but the usage of mobile phones while driving and wrong side driving has increased, said the report.
Puducherry has witnessed a steady rise in road accidents, with annual increases of 8-12 per cent since 2020. Fatal accidents account for 15-20 per cent of these cases, primarily involving two-wheeler riders on high-risk routes such as Puducherry-Cuddalore, Puducherry-Villupuram, and the Puducherry-Chennai East Coast Road.
The UT faces several challenges, including a high vehicle-to-population ratio, with 14 lakh registered vehicles for an estimated population of 14-15 lakhs, 85 per cent of which are two-wheelers.
Congested roads due to limited infrastructure, compounded by tourist inflow on weekends and holidays. Rampant traffic violations, including helmet non-compliance, overspeeding, wrong-side driving, and juvenile driving without licenses. Parking shortages in commercial and tourist-heavy areas, particularly in the boulevard district, exacerbating traffic congestion.
The ‘Mission Zero Fatality’ campaign launched by Traffic police adopts a four-pronged strategy focusing on enforcement, engineering, education, and community partnership. Public awareness drives, helmet compliance campaigns, and cooperation with educational institutions have been key components since the initiative was mooted in November 2024.
Government officials and staff have been urged to lead by example by wearing helmets, while schools and colleges have been directed to make helmet use mandatory within their premises for students and staff.
The Traffic Police emphasized that helmet use and adherence to speed limits are critical to surviving road accidents to reduce the loss of lives by 50 per cent caused by traffic accidents.