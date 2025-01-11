Accident at Kavaraipettai station: Railways to improve safety with new signal joints, says Minister Vaishnaw

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that following the train accident involving the Bagmati Express and a goods train at Kavaraipettai station on the Chennai-Gummidipundi line in October last year, the railways is developing a new design for point machines and signal joints to enhance safety.

“In terms of safety, new point machines have been designed. In an incident near Chennai, people removed the bolts from the point machine. New bolt designs have been created, and they are now being fitted in a way that prevents removal,” he told reporters at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, after inspecting the upgraded version of the Amrit Bharat rake and a Vistadome coach with dining facilities.

When questioned about the objections raised by ICF regarding the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train manufactured by BEML, Vaishnaw said the concerns were about the hook connecting the middle berth to the upper berth. “It was agreed that the berth holder should have a conventional chain design, and this has been implemented,” he said.

He also highlighted 12 major improvements in the Amrit Bharat Version 2.0 trains, announcing that 50 such trains would be manufactured at ICF over the next two years. When asked about fund allocation for TN, Vaishnaw emphasised the need for the state’s support, particularly in land acquisition. “We need the state’s support in acquiring land. People’s welfare must take precedence over politics. I have requested the TN chief minister to assist us,” he said.

Commenting on the apprehensions raised by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) regarding the construction of the Pamban Bridge near Rameswaram, Vaishnaw clarified that RDSO design standards are generally followed for bridges built in large numbers. “The Pamban Bridge is a once-in-a-lifetime project, requiring a distinct design and construction approach. The CRS has accepted this explanation and granted clearance,” he added.