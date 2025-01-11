Avinashi government hospital may not get trauma care unit for now

TIRUPPUR: The people of Avinashi have been continuously urging the state government to upgrade the Avinashi government hospital by opening a trauma and emergency care unit, but a senior health department officer told TNIE that it will not happen soon as 400 patients visit the hospital on average every day.

GV Ravikumar, coordinator of Avinashi Government Hospital Rescue Movement, said, “Avinashi is a major town which is developing very rapidly and has been upgraded to a municipality by the government. About 25 km of Salem - Cochin NH lies within Avinashi taluk and accidents are frequent on the stretch. Though a government hospital is located in Avinashi, victims must be taken to Tiruppur or Coimbatore because it lacks a trauma and emergency care unit. Ambulances have to travel for about an hour to save accident victims.

It is often difficult to save people who sustain grievous injuries.”

He added that people of the town have been demanding a trauma and emergency care unit in Avinashi for a very long. They raised the issue with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, during his recent visit to Tiruppur.

S Nandakumar, an advocate, said, “In 2020, the central government requested the TN health department to set up a trauma and emergency care unit at Avinashi GH as it is located adjacent to the NH. But no steps were taken.”

Speaking to TNIE, Kannan Maharaja, joint director of the health department for Tiruppur (in charge), said, “Around 400 people come to Avinashi Government Hospital every day. Only a few of them are admitted as inpatients. The hospital has the infrastructure to provide first aid to road accident victims. Sometimes we even perform operations there. After first aid, we send accident victims to Tiruppur or Coimbatore for advanced care. Even otherwise, accident victims on the NH are taken to Tiruppur. Therefore, the situation in Avinashi is manageable.”

Further, he said, “Around 10 deliveries take place per month at Avinashi GH. A new building for the maternity ward with a 40-bed facility has been established to meet future needs. It will be opened soon.”