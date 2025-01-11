CM Stalin, EPS wage war of words over tungsten, Pollachi rape

CHENNAI: The state Assembly witnessed heated and prolonged war of words for over 30 minutes between Chief Minister MK Stalin and leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, especially over the Pollachi sexual assault case that happened during the previous AIADMK regime when EPS was the CM.

The fiery exchange of words also happened over the issue of the Union government auctioning the rights to mine tungsten in Madurai district. Interestingly, the heated debate happened a day after the ruling DMK and AIADMK came together on Thursday in passing the resolution demanding the Union government to withdraw the controversial draft regulation of the UGC.

The trigger was the accusation of Palaniswami, during his speech on the motion of thanks to Governor RN Ravi’s address that the government was trying to protect another accused in the recent sexual assault of a student in Anna University.

Strongly refuting the allegation and blaming EPS for attempting to gain political mileage despite knowing that the government took swift and proper action in the incident, he instead alleged that it was the AIADMK government that delayed the filing of FIR in the Pollachi assault case.