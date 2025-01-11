DVAC books home department official in DA case linked to son’s gold smuggling

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday registered a corruption case against a section officer in the Tamil Nadu Home Department for possessing disproportionate assets, suspected to have been amassed using proceeds from gold smuggling, involving her son, an Indigo Airlines staff member in Chennai.

The DVAC’s FIR alleges that S A Shahira Banu, an assistant section officer in the Goondas section of the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, possessed disproportionate assets worth Rs 21.27 lakh during the check period between September 2021 and August 2024.

The case stems from a letter dated August 9, 2024 by Chennai Customs to the Tamil Nadu government, following a probe into a smuggling case where 12.6 kg of gold worth Rs 8.5 crore was smuggled by Barkatullah, an Indigo Airlines staff member, at Chennai airport with the assistance of a Sri Lankan passenger, Abdulla Jomu Jaljahan. The case was detected on June 8, 2024.

Barkatullah, a junior colleague of Banu’s eldest son Syed Mohammed Kareemullah in Indigo Airlines’ Customer Service division, allegedly concealed the smuggled gold in his office.

According to sources, Kareemullah was identified as one of the masterminds behind the smuggling racket, which used Sri Lankan transit passengers to smuggle gold and hand it over to airport staff. Employed by the airline since 2021, Kareemullah has been absconding since the customs investigation began and is under scrutiny for allegedly smuggling large quantities of gold.