ECI recognises VCK & NTK as state party in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The ECI has recognised VCK as a state party and reserved the symbol ‘pot’ for the party.

The ECI, in its letter to VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, said “On the basis of poll performance of the VCK in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, it has been found that the party has fulfilled the conditions laid down in Para 6A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, for recognition as a state party in Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, the Commission has granted recognition to the VCK as a state party in Tamil Nadu.”

While the Naam Tamilar Katchi also received the recognition as a state party, the Commission refused the party’s request for the “farmer ploughing the land” or the “tiger” symbol.

The ECI, in its letter, said the requested symbols either have a resemblance with a reserved symbol or depicted an animal. It advised the party to propose a symbol preference from the list of free symbols available on ECI’s website or propose three new symbols along with their designs and drawings.