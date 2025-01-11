Tamil Nadu

Elephant slips & falls off rock in Coonoor, dies

When the elephant tried to get up, it fell again into the ditch and died on the spot.
The female elephant which died at Coonoor Forest Range on Friday
COIMBATORE: A female elephant died after slipping off a rocky slope, at Coonoor forest range in Nilgiris on Friday.

Officials from the forest department said a herd of elephants had been camping on the Mettupalayam NH in Coonoor for some days in search of food and water.

On Friday, the herd was grazing near a stream originating atop the hill, near the sixth hairpin bend at Paraliyar in Coonoor Range Forest, when a female elephant in the herd slipped on a rock. After receiving information, a forest department team headed by Range Officer N Ravindranath came to examine the elephant. The personnel tried to provide water and first-aid.

When the elephant tried to get up, it fell again into the ditch and died on the spot. Forest officials said that the elephant was about 15 years old. A team of veterinarians with the forest department have been called from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve for postmortem examination.

Woman killed by elephant

A 59-year-old woman from Jakkeri near Kelamangalam died after she was attacked by a wild elephant on Friday. Sources said, “V Nagamma (59) was working in an agricultural field near Jakkeri when a wild elephant attacked her, killing her on the spot. Forest department sent her body to Denkanikottai GH for postmortem.”

