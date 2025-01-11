Filing of nomination for Erode East by-poll commences, three file papers

ERODE: Three independents submitted applications to contest in the bypoll for the Erode East Assembly constituency as filing of nomination papers began on Friday.

K Padmarajan (64), from Mettur in Salem, known as the ‘Election King’, was the first to file a nomination. He has so far contested in 246 elections and lost in all of them. “My only intention is to contest in the elections for a record,” said Padmarajan, who has been featured in Gthe uinness Book of Records for most elections contested. He first contested in an election in 1988 from Mettur.

A Noor Mohammed, (67) of Sundarapuram in Coimbatore, who is contesting election for the 47th time and K Madurai Vinayagam, (51), a retired army ma of Uratchi Seiyur in Chengalpattu district, also filed nominations.

Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner Manish Narnaware received nomination papers. Speaking to reporters, he reminded contestants that nominations can be filed only on January 13 and 17.

So far, 42 election related complaints have been received and Rs 2.8 lakh unaccounted cash has been seized from general public, he added.